what’s real and how to do it

Is it true that from February there will be a blocking of current accounts and it will no longer be possible to withdraw? Let’s clarify and try to understand better.

In the last few days, the rumor has been circulating that from 4 February the Government has decided to block current accounts and stop stocks on bank accounts and deposits. But will it be true or is it just yet another hoax circulated between social media and Whatsapp? The time has come to clarify and reassure those with a current account.

The reason behind the decision to block current accounts would be the need to contain the elusive withdrawal of money by a large number of account holders. Let’s clear things up right away: the news is falseit is a hoax, fake news. Always pay attention to the messages you receive: very often behind these messages there are scam attempts and phishing to empty your bank account.

There could be no general blocking of current accounts without large-scale official communication. In addition, millions of Italians in front of the ATM overnight would have found it impossible to withdraw money from ATMs spread throughout the Italian territory in a widespread manner.

Blocking of current accounts: what’s true

It is important to know that only in four cases can it be done deny access to bank credit: in the event of the death of the holder; in the event of non-compliance with the anti-money laundering law and serious breaches of the account holder; in the event of foreclosure of the account; in case of blocking ofhome banking. The latter case can occur due to an excessive number of failed attempts to access the account or due to external hacker attacks or to defend the account from a scam suffered (and reported) by the account holder.

The text of the hoax circulated mainly electronically is based on anonymity and imitates the form of the news beaten by the agencies. We repeat: there is nothing true. There is no need to withdraw your money from your checking account like “Screamed” from the message in question that went viral.

The false message gave February 4 as the starting date for this blocking of current accounts requested by trade associations and ordered by the Government (we repeat, it is false!). The deposits deposited on all bank current accounts of any type and / or forms of financial deposits similar to them would not be withdrawable. By the third week of February the procedures for the release of the funds would have been announced. Fortunately, nothing is true: no blocking of Italian current accounts.