What’s so special about Chris Hemsworth’s fancy car?

Thanks to his performances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth became one of today’s most prominent celebrities. This superhero, in addition to making his image travel around the world, allowed the actor to get hold of a nice sum of money that he invested in his garage. He then knows 3 facts about one of his luxurious vehicles.

June 02, 2022 5:54 p.m.

Although he became known in Australia for several appearances in series in that country, it is thanks to his interpretation of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Chris Hemsworth rose to global fame. In addition to making his image recognizable, the god of thunder allowed the actor raise a lot of dollars.

Just for your participation in Avengers: Endgamethe Australian took a bag of $15 million. This type of salary is what allowed the actor to invest in a luxurious collection of high-end cars. One of these machines that we found in his garage is the MDXbelonging to the luxury brand of Sling, Acura.

Meet 3 facts about Hemsworth’s luxurious SUV:

1) The engine

The V6 engine from the Acura MDX.

Under the hood, this car hides an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6. It allows the luxurious vehicle to generate a power of 290 horsepower. With these, he is able to achieve a top speed of 243 km/h. Also, Hemsworth can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds.

2) The inside

The luxurious interior of Chris Hemsworth’s Acura MDX.

This SUV from the Australian actor has a spacious cabin for 7 passengers, distributed in 3 rows of seats. The 2 seats in the rear row, can be folded to enlarge the size of the trunkjust like the center seat in the middle row, which when folded reveals an armrest with two extra cup holders. The Acura MDX is ideal for taking her family, made up of the actress Elsa Pataky and their three children: India, tristan Y Sasha.

3) The price

Chris Hemsworth getting into his Acura MDX.

While he has many expensive vehicles in his garage, the Acura MDX is the most affordable machine in his collection, valued at 44 thousand dollars. Soon we will see the actor in Thor: Love and Thunder beside Natalie Portman Y Christian bale, among others. For this film, the actor received a salary of $20 million. Will you add another luxurious car to your collection with this salary?