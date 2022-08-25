What’s so special about Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper?

The famous actress, Gal Gadot, has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high contracts she signed over the years, she was able to add several of them to her garage. She learns what’s so special about one of her vehicles, her Mini Cooper, below.

August 24, 2022 8:00 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has become one of the highest-grossing actresses of the moment thanks to her brilliant performances. After rising to fame for being part of the film saga of Fast and furiousthe Israeli was able to get various leading roles such as that of Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe.

she shares a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high contracts he signed throughout his career, he was able to buy several of them. In his garage we can find a Tesla Model Xa BMW X5Ma cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type and a Mini Cooper S. Learn what is special about this Mini Cooper, below:

1) Your engine

The 4-cylinder engine of the Mini Cooper S.

Under the hood, the Mini Cooper S hides a small 2 liter 4 cylinder engine which is capable of generating a power of 189 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the car that gives life to the Wonder Woman can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds and reach a top speed 200km/h.

2) Your interior

The interior of Gadot’s Mini Cooper.

Inside, this luxurious vehicle that Gal Gadot drives has a comfortable and spacious cabin for 5 passengers. This makes it an ideal car for the actress born in Israelsince you can use it to go for a walk with your family, made up of your husband, yaron varsano and his three daughters Maya, Soul Y Daniella.

3) Your price

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

The Mini Cooper that the Israeli drives has an economic market value of 30 thousand dollars. Although only for her performance in Red alert (Red Notice), where he worked with Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne JohnsonGadot cashed $20 million, she did not always have this type of remuneration. For this reason, it is understood that one of the cars in her garage does not have such a high cost.