What’s so special about Gal Gadot’s van?

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized actresses in the world. She was born in Israel and has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries she received she was able to fill her garage with several of them. She then finds out what is so special about her luxurious van.

August 19, 2022 7:35 p.m.

Gal Gadot She has become one of the best-known actresses in the world thanks to her brilliant performances. She rose to fame for being part of several installments of the saga Fast and furious and received even more fans by bringing to life Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Comics Extended Universe.

The actress has a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high contracts he was able to sign, he managed to fill his garage with incredible machines. One of them is a luxurious van, the cadillac-escalade manufactured by General Motors. Find out what’s special about this truck that Gadot drives, below:

1) Your engine

The V8 engine from the Cadillac Escalade.

Under the hood, this truck that drives who gives life to the Wonder Woman hides a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine capable of generating 420 horsepower of power Thanks to this power is that the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

2) Your interior

The luxurious interior of the Cadillac Escalade.

The Cadillac Escalade that the actress has in her garage has a comfortable and spacious cabin with a maximum capacity of 7 passengers. In this way, it is an ideal car for the actress since she can use it to go for a walk with her family, made up of her three daughters (Daniella, Soul Y Maya) and her husband, yaron varsano.

3) Your price

Gal Gadot getting into her Cadillac Escalade.

To add this vehicle to her collection, Gal Gadot shelled out a total of 100 thousand dollars. She can afford to spend this kind of amount, since just for her appearance in the movie Red alert (Red Notice), where he acted alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsonthe Israeli actress received a salary of $20 million.