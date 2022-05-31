What’s so special about John Krasinski’s car?

Recognized throughout the world for bringing Jim Halpert to life in the series The Office, the American John Krasinski is one of the most outstanding actors of the moment. In addition to allowing him to obtain other roles, such as that of Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the role of Halpert allowed him to get a nice remuneration with which he bought a luxurious car. He knows more about it below.

John Krasinski made his first appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe What Reed Richards/Mr. amazing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In it, he is part of the illuminati with black-bolt (interpreted by Anson Mount), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) Y Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and face Scarlet Witch (elizabeth olsen) in an epic battle.

The actor gave life to Jim Halpert for 9 consecutive years in the American adaptation of the series officewhere he shared a screen with ed helms, BJ Novak, Jenna Fisher, rainn wilson and the acclaimed Steve Carell. This role, in addition to opening doors in the world of acting, allowed him to make a nice fortune. For this reason, he has in his garage a luxurious Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec. Let’s know more details about this car:

1) The engine

The V6 engine of the ML 350 Bluetec.

This Mercedes-Benz 4×4 has a powerful engine under the hood 3-liter 24-valve V6 with which it generates a power of 240 horsepower. Thanks to these, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 seconds. In addition, this SUV from the German company reaches a 210km/h top speed.

2) The inside

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec.

With a cabin approved for 5 passengers, this vehicle is perfect for the actor to be able to walk with his wife, Emily Bluntand his two daughters violet Y Hazel. In addition, your daughters can make use of the two media screens that are located in the back of the car and that have DVD player and numerous connections for headphones and external devices.

3) The price

John Krasinski and his Mercedes.Benz ML 350 Bluetec.

Although it has a great engine and several luxury specifications, this Mercedes-Benz has an approximate value of only 23 thousand dollars. Note that during the early seasons of The Office, Krasinski carried a bag of 20 thousand dollars per episodea figure that increased over the seasons, allowing him to acquire a great fortune.