What’s so special about Zoe Saldana’s Audi?

Thanks to her interpretations of Neytiri in Avatar and Gamora in Marvel, Zoe Saldana, in addition to making her image travel the world, accessed a great fortune. With it, she decided to satisfy her passion for high-end cars and bought a luxurious Audi. She learns more about this impressive German machine below.

June 06, 2022 5:33 p.m.

Zoë Saldana She established herself as the highest grossing actress in history for her participation in Avatar of james cameronWhat Neytiriand in the Marvel Cinematic UniverseWhat Gamora. We know that she will play Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Waterand regarding Gamora, we will have to wait to find out if she will make an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

recently starred The Adam Projectbeside Ryan Reynolds and was also part of Livewhere he recorded vocals with Lin-Manuel Miranda. All his papers filled his bank account with dollars, with which he decided to give himself the pleasure of adding an incredible Audi to your garage. Let’s know 3 data of this ostentatious machine:

1) The price

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

Worth 132 thousand dollarsthe Audi R8 Spyder from 2014, it is the most valuable car in his collection. A fact to take into consideration is that just because of their participation in Avengers: Infinity Warthe actress took a bag of 3 million dollarsmaking the extremely high value of the German sports car seem minimal in relation to his salary.

2) The engine

The V8 engine of the Audi R8 Spyder.

This fast car that Saldana has in his garage has a powerful engine 4.2-liter V8 under the chest The same generates 430 horsepower of power That is why, it is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. In addition, the R8 Spyder can reach a 300km/h top speed.

3) The inside

The luxurious interior of Zoe Saldana’s Audi R8 Spyder.

This machine from the German manufacturing company has a spacious cabin for two passengersa fact that is often missing in many sports cars, ideal for date nights between Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego. In addition, the Audi R8 Spyder has heated anatomical seats with electrical adjustment.