What’s so special about Zoe Saldana’s car?

Zoe Saldana usually dazzles us with her performances as Gamora in Marvel and Neytiri in Avatar, but what also dazzles us is the luxurious car she has in her garage. She knows more about it below.

May 22, 2022 11:26 a.m.

American actress, Zoë Saldana, was established as the highest grossing artist in the world. She attributes this title thanks to her performances as Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe Y Neyitiri in Avatardirected by james cameron.

who recently acted alongside Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project and next to Lin-Manuel Miranda in Livewill play Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Water, a sequel to the 2009 film that made her famous. All these movies came with juicy contracts that allowed the actress to buy this luxurious Audi R8 Spyder.

Meet 3 facts about the actress’s impressive Audi:

1) The engine

The V8 engine of the Audi R8 Spyder.

The Audi R8 Spyder has a powerful engine under the hood 4.2-liter V8. With this motor, you can generate a power of 430 horsepowerin order to reach a 300km/h top speed. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

2) The inside

The luxurious interior of the Audi R8 Spyder.

This vehicle, from the German manufacturing company, has inside heated anatomical seats with electrical adjustment. Also, it has enough space for legs and head, a fact that is often missing in sports cars.

3) The price

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

This luxurious car from 2014 is the most expensive in the actress’s garage. It has an approximate value of 132 thousand dollars. To keep in mind, that only because of his performance in Avengers: Infinity War payment 3 million dollarsso you can choose to keep raising the bar on your collection.