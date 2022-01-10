What’s special about OnePlus 10 Pro? Shooting ” Fish-Eye ” for the first time

Tomorrow, 11 January, OnePlus will officially present the new OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Once again we will see it in advance of its arrival on our market but in fact we will actually understand what the new top of the range of the Chinese company is made of. It will be a smartphone that is not only powerful in terms of hardware and premium in terms of design but it will allow users to obtain goodies at the software level that no other brand has yet implemented in smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro will have a “ fish-eye ” cam

OnePlus 10 Pro in fact will have a photographic sector of the highest order with a main sensor from ben 48 megapixels, an ultra wide sensor from 50 megapixels and one more 8 megapixel telephoto lens for long distances. However, what will make the difference compared to other competitors will be the presence of the fish-eye in the Ultra Wide sensor that will allow you to shoot in a unique way allowing users to play with the contents.

In this case, OnePlus 10 Pro in all likelihood it will have a 5 mm focal lens on the Ultra Wide 50 megapixel sensor of equivalent focal length (and not 13 mm like last year) and this will therefore allow us to arrive up to 150 ° opening of the shooting vision. In this case it is clear that OnePlus will act at the software level to have the correction of this considerable opening which would clearly lead to excessive deformation of the images.

But there will be lots of software changes regarding OnePlus 10 Pro. Yes, why there will be the arrival of the RAW Plus shooting mode. This will clearly allow you to get it natively shots in RAW allowing to have all the possible details for a practically total and advanced post processing. Not only because in this case, it turns out, that all the rear cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro will allow you to shoot in the so called Hasselblad Pro Mode to have 12bit RAW files.

But not only because the news will also concern recorded videos: users will be able to use the so-called Movie mode which will offer complete control over parameters such as ISO and shutter. And then again there will be the possibility of having it automatic shooting of photos in 10bit thanks to a new technology from Hasselblad created specifically for OnePlus (Billion Color Solution). And the anticipated results seem to be very interesting.

OnePlus 10 Pro: the technical specifications

On the back we find a large photographic module that recalls the implementation of Samsung with Galaxy S21: the block has three cameras, plus an LED flash, and now the company has unveiled the calculation of the megapixels of all the modules. The principal will use a 48 MP sensor, combined with a additional 50 MP module (possibly ultra wide angle) and a 8 MP module (telephoto). The camera will clearly be handled by Hasselblad, with the collaboration that is repeated for the second following year with a technology defined as “second generation”.

The latest generation Qualcomm SoC will be combined with LPDDR5 memories and storage based on UFS 3.1 modules, however no details have been revealed on the various cuts proposed on the market. The display will be a AMOLED LTPO with second generation calibration with support for the maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, while the 5,000 mAh battery can be charged not only via SuperVOOC, but also via AirVOOC (therefore via wireless) at a maximum of 50W. The smartphone will support wireless reverse charging.