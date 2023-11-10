What’s streaming right now: Chris Stapleton, Call of Duty, ‘The Killer’, Tim Allen’s Santa Returns

The fifth studio album from country superstar Chris Stapleton and a documentary about Albert Brooks featuring Steven Spielberg, David Letterman, Ben Stiller, Larry David, Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes are just some of the new television, movies, music and games coming your way. Available on your nearest device. ,

Apple TV+'s eight-episode series is the answer to "Bridgerton."





New movies to stream

– Michael Fassbender plays an unnamed hitman in David Fincher’s “The Killer,” debuting on Netflix on Friday. Based on a French graphic novel and adapted by Andrew Kevin Walker, who also wrote the screenplay for “Seven” (or “Se7en” for purists), this unnamed assassin has something very special for his chosen profession. There are specific rules by which he monologues. audience. But of course, things go horribly wrong on this particular job in Paris, and he is left to deal with the consequences in a globetrotting race. Although it may not rank among Fincher’s stone-cold classics, reviews have been largely positive. (Read AP’s review.) — Rob Reiner enlists Steven Spielberg, David Letterman, Ben Stiller, Larry David, Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes to take stock of Albert Brooks’ influence in the new documentary “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life.” Is made. ,” streaming on Max on Saturdays. Renner and Brooks, who have been friends for “almost 60 years,” also chatted one-on-one about their careers, ranging from stand-up to generation-defining classics like “Lost in America” ​​and “Modern.” Including writers and film producers. Romance,” in a cozy restaurant with plush red leather booths. “Had to do it to finally hear the compliment,” Brooks says with a laugh. “Can’t wait till I die.”

– “Dumb Money”, the entertaining film about the GameStop stock frenzy, got a bit of a misstep in its theatrical release – perhaps after the Barbenheimer, initial strike got lost in the fog. Paul Dano plays Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty, an amateur investor whose support of GameStock on Reddit in 2021 created a viral frenzy that shocked Wall Street’s power players. Two former Wall Street Journal reporters, Lauren Shuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, wrote the screenplay and Craig Gillespie (“I, Tony”) directed a star cast that included America Ferrera, Seth Rogen, Anthony Ramos, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan , including Shailene Woodley. And Nick Offerman. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that “Dumb Money”, whose title “comes from the derisive term that institutional investors call regular people, wears its love of the little guy on its sleeve” and that “the A kind of corrective word for “Wolf”. Wall Street’s” and “The Big Short.” It is now available on video-on-demand.

-AP Film Writer Lindsay Bahr

new music to stream

– The enigmatic voice of country superstar Chris Stapleton – known for his versatility, hence the unusual ability to transcend it in his chosen musical genre – as usual on Friday, his fifth studio album, ” Higher”. Recorded at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A with a line-up consisting of producer Dave Cobb, bassist JT Cure, pedal steel player Paul Franklin, drummer Derek Mixon, and multi-instrumentalists Morgan Stapleton (Stapleton’s wife) and Lee Pardini, this release is a is a rich collection of up-tempo rock-stompers like “White Horse” and the individually soulful tunes of “It Takes a Woman” – sung with Morgan, of course. When Stapleton’s artificial, echoey songs play, no one is left untouched.

– Once upon a time, Espa was known as the K-pop group that had its own AI avatars – a quartet that was actually an octet with digital twins, innovative to match the futuristic pop sound. Performed with them in an effort to develop a transmedia story. Of course, this sometimes meant that conversations around espa would deviate from the music itself. It never should have happened, and they continue to prove their uniqueness on the group’s fourth mini album, the high-octane “Drama.” This is evident in the English-language lead single, “Better Things”, which features a joyful, hand-clapping and kiss-filled chorus. He sings, “I’ve got better things to do with my time / Than you.”

-AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream

– “The Buccaneers” is Apple TV+’s answer to “Bridgerton,” featuring attractive youth in late 1800s London with contemporary dialogue and corsets. The eight-episode series is inspired by an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton of the same name. It is about a group of American girls who travel to London in hopes of finding husbands for social season. He is considered flamboyant, fiery and extremely independent-minded. The series stars Christine Froseth who ends up in a love triangle with Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Mia Thrippleton (Kate Winslet’s daughter), Imogen Waterhouse, and Christina Hendricks. “The Buccaneers” debuted Wednesday.

– Octavia Spencer executive produces the new series “FEDS” for ID that goes inside the FBI to reveal details of some of their most unusual and high-profile cases. “We had unparalleled access to the FBI,” Spencer told The Associated Press. “These agents are still active and tell their stories in their own voices. He is also an unsung hero. “It was a way for us to showcase what they really do on a daily basis.” “FEDS” premiered Wednesday on ID and will also stream on Max.

– Tim Allen dons his Santa suit for season two of “The Santa Clause” on Disney+. The series is a sequel to the films starring Tim Allen as Scott Kelvin, a man who also happens to be Santa Claus. Kelvin is ready to retire but has not found the perfect replacement. Elizabeth Mitchell also reprized her film role as Mrs. Claus for the series. Eric Stonestreet and Gabriel Iglesias of “Modern Family” also joined Tracy Morgan as special guests in the second season.

– In a new Showtime series called “The Curse,” Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder play Whitney and Asher, a married couple with their own home improvement show whose bright, happy life on camera turns out to be just as bad behind the scenes. Is not perfect. Their lives become even more complicated after a young girl curses them with bad luck. The series is created by Fielder and Benny Safdie, who serves as its creator. “The Curse” premieres Friday on Paramount+ and Sunday on Showtime.

– After playing shrewd billionaire Logan Roy on HBO’s “Succession,” Brian Cox will star as the mastermind in Prime Video’s new game show “007: Road to a Million.” The competition involves nine couples who take part in James Bond-inspired challenges around the world, testing them physically and mentally as they answer hidden questions posed by Cox. Cox is the “controller” who directs the competitors where to go, what the exercises are, and monitors their progress. The winning team gets 1 million dollars. All eight episodes will air on Friday on Prime Video.

-Alicia Rancilio

new video games to play

– When Call of Duty premiered in 2003, critics praised it, but few predicted what a monster it would become. But here we are, 20 years and 20 games later, with blockbuster sales figures, even if most of us critics have long since moved on. The latest chapter, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, welcomes iconic villain Vladimir Makarov, the architect of the most heinous terrorist attack in the franchise’s history. Can the good old boys of Task Force 141 once again stop him from starting World War III? There is such hope. Will most COD fanatics join the campaign just to get back into multiplayer combat? Thorns. Will publisher Activision keep the billion-dollar ranking? Don’t bet against it. Bullets will start flying Friday on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, and PC.

– Sega’s Yakuza/Like a Dragon series has been around for almost as long as COD, but is huge in Japan, but is a cult favorite in the West. The latest chapter, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, picks up the story of Kazuma Kiryu, who faked his death and went into hiding before being pulled back into the gangster life. Kiryu has two ways to fight back: he can be an aggressive brawler or use high-tech gadgets for precise takedowns. Or he can just relax and sing karaoke or race slot cars. The Yakuza mythology may be overwhelming for newcomers, but if you’re in the mood for unpredictable, sometimes loopy storytelling, you should give it a try. The drama’s synopsis was unveiled on Thursday for PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One and PC.

-Lou Keston



Follow AP’s entertainment coverage at: https://apnews.com/entertainment.