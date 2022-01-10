What’s the best diet of 2022? What the experts say

We are still perfectly in time for put us on a diet in view of the costume test: it seems an eternity is missing instead, counting the Easter and Easter Monday binges, i gargantuan picnics of May 1st and some deviations from the rule, the holidays are near.

How to get in shape and lose those extra pounds accumulated after the Christmas holidays? We advise you to simply follow the best diet of 2022. We are talking about a very varied diet that we export to the rest of the world numerous benefits about our health: you guessed it?

For the fifth consecutive year, the best diet is the Mediterranean one, according to experts from US News and World Report who have drawn up the ranking: the factors that have allowed this diet to climb the top of the chart were the flexibility and highly nourishing power.

The Mediterranean diet took the top spot on the podium in other respects as well: it turned out to be the easier meal plan to follow, the best diet for heart health and for those suffering from diabetes and again the most effective plant-based diet.

In fact, there are many types of vegetables to be consumed if we want to follow this plan, on the contrary the fats are moderate as well as red meats: space, therefore, high fiber, healthy fats and good proteins. The right balance so that the body nourishes itself in a healthy way without giving up anything and aging more slowly: it has in fact been found that the countries bordering the Mediterranean and adopting this type of regime have a longer life expectancy.

Not only longer but also healthier: compared to many other diets, the Mediterranean one, being complete and rich in healthy foods, has proved to be a cure-all for preventing cognitive decline and keep the brain healthy.

In short, the Mediterranean one wins the ranking of the best diets of 2022 because it is not just a diet but a real one lifestyle, which certainly allows us to get back into shape but above all to have a better quality of life.