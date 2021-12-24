What’s the best movie to see at Christmas? • Studio magazine

For years now the debate on Christmas films has shifted to ontology: given that Christmas films exist, they deserve respect and occupy their own space (even quite relevant) in the history of cinema, what is it? really a Christmas movie? What are the fundamental parts that make it up and what are the unforgivable shortcomings that exclude it from the category? The difficulty in choosing criteria that help and facilitate the categorization becomes evident by observing what in recent years has become a sort of Holy Trinity of cinematic Christmas: An armchair for two, Die Hard And Mom I missed the plane. We return to the initial question: what is it really a Christmas movie? Is it perhaps a film that talks about Christmas, which places the party celebrated on December 25th at the center of the narrative, which makes it the protagonist of the story and not just the scenography? Or is it a film that came out (in cinemas or in streaming) during the Christmas period, and which therefore is the memory to associate with the party? Or again, maybe it is a film that has become synonymous with Christmas because it is re-presented on TV on that day, every year, for whatever reason, and therefore has become part of the habits of a day that is spent at home and in which the usual television programming is all still for holidays? For the moment there is no answer to these questions, but here is a list of my ten favorite Christmas movies.

Miracle on 34th street, both in the 1947 version directed by George Seaton and in the 1994 version of Les Mayfield

Miracle on 34th street is a quintessentially New York film. It’s more New York than Christmas. Above all the first, that of 1947: in addition to the Christmas traditions from the Big Apple, in the film there are also historical brands that added to the futuristic charm of the metropolis of those years (Macy and Gimbels, for example). It is therefore a perfect film for those who love certain portraits, certain tales of the American metropolis in the Second World War. But most of all, Miracle on 34th street is a sweet and refined reflection on the stories and on the role, on the importance they have in the construction and maintenance of our happiness: what is the importance of investigating and understanding if Kris Kringle is really Santa Claus, as long as he really believes in it and behaves like if it’s the truth, as long as the children really believe it and act like it’s the truth?

The Life is Beautiful by Frank Capra

The Life is Beautiful it’s more than a classic Christmas movie – it’s just a classic. Any list of the best American (and other) films mentions the work of Frank Capra, often at the top of the chart. It is not a film of good feelings, as anyone who has never seen it might suspect from the title. It’s not even a comedy. It’s also not a strictly Christmas movie. It is a real film by Frank Capra, one of those that best collect his poetics, his taste for cinematic aesthetics, his predilection for the story and for morality: in the story of George Bailey there is actually the story of one of the masters of the Seventh Art. And then there’s Jimmy Stewart in one of the parts that made him an American pop culture icon.

Christmas carol, the one with the Disney characters of 1983 and the one of 2009 directed by Robert Zemeckis

A list like this cannot be done without mentioning Christmas carol and Charles Dickens, probably the book and writer who more than any other contributed to building the Christmas atmosphere as we understand it today. It is also one of the most adapted novels in the history of literature: in the cinema, on TV, in the theater, in comics, there really is a version of Christmas carol right for every taste and occasion. But there is something in this story – perhaps the fantastic / folk element, perhaps the comings and goings between the different timelines, perhaps the continuous transition between reality, dream and introspection – that makes it particularly suitable for animation. In fact, two of the most successful transpositions of Dickens’ classic are “cartoons”: the one with Disney characters, in which Uncle Scrooge returns to the origin of his own character (in English the richest and most miserly duck in the world is called Scrooge McDuck , evident homage to Dickens’ Ebenezer Scrooge), and the one with Jim Carrey, who in 2009 gave a new life to the character thanks to one of the most incredible performances of his career.

Christmas gift by Pupi Avati

Christmas gift it is a deception that starts from the title. Pupi Avanti’s gift is both a joke and a surprise: a Catholic making probably the least Christmas movie there is (not to mention the most sadistically anti-Christmas ever). On Christmas Eve, a game of poker, five men disgusted by their own existences and therefore, obviously, by the Christmas atmosphere and by the claim of happiness that it brings with it. It’s a very strange movie, Christmas gift, it is so in and of itself and it is if considered within Avati’s filmography: to use current references, it is as if someone had put together Perfect strangers and that very long part of Casino Royale in which Bond and Le Chiffre play their lives at cards. Only that in Casino Royale the good ones obviously win and in Perfect strangers in the end it turns out that nothing happened. In Christmas gift, on the other hand, Franco (Diego Abatantuono) and the lawyer Sant’Elia (Carlo Delle Piane, in the part that will win them the Volpi Cup) really try to ruin each other’s life. And in the end they succeed as well.

Snake relatives by Mario Monicelli

Relatives Snakes it was one of the last films directed by Mario Monicelli. And you can see: there is the craft and the art of a lifetime in this film. Carmine Amoroso’s script is splendid, the film contains such quantity and quality of hilarious one-liners that even a skimpy list deserves a separate piece. But what makes the difference remains the direction of Monicelli, capable as no one, at this point in his career, of using narrative tools as thin as nails to tear down entire buildings made of customs and habits, social norms and cultural poses. Sulmona’s family is one of the victims on which Monicelli, tormentor of his own characters as there have been few, rages with the greatest ferocity: the film leaves no way out to anyone, salvation is granted only in ridicule and desperation. And it is with that same persistence that Monicelli obtains from his actors interpretations that will become artistic peaks: Alessandro Haber, Monica Scattini and, above all, Cinzia Leone give life to three simply unforgettable characters.

Nightmare Before Christmas by Tim Burton

Even more than Edward scissor hands, Nightmare Before Christmas it was the film that defined the tones and manners, aesthetics and contents of Tim Burton’s cinema. In the collective imagination, film and director are so closely linked that by now we have all forgotten that it was Henry Selick who shot Jack Skeleton’s Christmas adventure. But the idea was Burton’s, Burton was holding all the parts of the work together, so the film went down in history as a work of Burton. Maybe that’s right too, don’t want Selick: Nightmare Before Christmas it was, after all, Burton’s revenge and revenge after years of frustration spent working for Disney, where no one deserved an iota of attention the strange guy with animated ideas in stop motion in his head, skeletal silhouettes of singing monsters and panoramas between the nightmare and the fairy tale.

The Grinch by Ron Howard

Jim Carrey appears twice on this list, both times thanks to his portrayal of a villain who is ultimately not a villain. Christmas villains can be recognized by their faces and expressions: their grimaces must contain all the evil that only those who hate Christmas are capable of, their voices must touch notes of ruthlessness that can only be reached by those who enjoy stepping on packages with inside the gifts. There are only three faces like this in Hollywood: one is that of Jack Nicholson, the other is that of Willem Dafoe and finally there is that of Jim Carrey. The latter in this film succeeds in an enterprise long considered impossible for a human being: to compete in expressiveness with a cartoon (The Grinch and the Christmas Tale! of 1966) and win.

The Family Man by Brett Ratner

We have already said how Christmas carol and Charles Dickens made a huge contribution to building Christmas as we understand it today. Here you are, The Family Man is another example of this contribution: if Dickens had never written the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption, Brett Ratner would never have been able to make a film about the return to humanity of Jack Campbell (played by Nicolas Cage, whose fabulous and incomprehensible filmography certainly could not miss a Christmas film). Come to think of it, there is another author and another work without which this film would never have existed: Oliver Stone and Wall Street. After all, the story of Jack Campbell is the story of one of the many Gordon Gekkos in the world who find the right path after realizing that life is too short to call company meetings on Christmas Eve.

Tokyo Godfathers by Satoshi Kon

For lovers of Japanese animation, Satoshi Kon is the proof that the medium has no limits and knows no boundaries. Kon was (unfortunately he died in 2010) a man of vast and very deep knowledge, capable of filling his souls with quotes from obscure authors and references to distant cultures. Tokyo Godfathers collects everything from the Japanese master: the Hollywood passions (the film is a reworking of The Three Godfathers by Peter Kyne), the tendency to vanity (there are easter eggs that I refer to Perfect Blue, another masterpiece signed by him), the love for popular culture (references to the saga of Godfather). But most of all, Tokyo Godfathers represents Kon’s point of view on the world and existence. The family is the one built by the consequences of the choices and not by the randomness of blood, this is the message that the director wants to pass through the story of three outcasts and a foundling, a story told with a care for aesthetics (character design and the color palettes of this film are still considered a gold standard in Japanese animation today) and an attention to detail that are difficult to equalize.

Krampus by Michael Dougherty

This place was originally reserved for Gremlins, undoubtedly a better film than Michael Dougherty’s. But it is true for the Gremlins the speech made for the Holy Trinity An armchair for two, Die Hard and Mom, I’ve missed the flight: they are found in all lists of this type (rightly, I repeat). Krampus, on the other hand, it is a film less appreciated than it deserves: Michael Dougherty’s film has some excellent ideas in both its comic and horror parts, and can boast one of the most intriguing monsters seen in recent years. In addition, it is a sincere and affectionate tribute to Gremlins, which is truly a great film.