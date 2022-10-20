What’s the gossip Russell Crowe hates being said about Julia Roberts

In the midst of a wave and trend of frustrated roles, characters that were not, and many other situations that have been leaked throughout these last few weeks, there is one rumor in particular that infuriates Russell Croweone of the valuable Hollywood icons that boasts an extensive and rich career on his shoulders.

Known for his role in ‘gladiators’ (2000), one of his most outstanding films within a career that includes other works such as ‘A Beautiful Mind’, ‘Robin Hood’, ‘The Fighter’, ‘Noah’ and so many others, Russell he has always had to row against a version that he has constantly come out to deny. We talked about her alleged proposal to participate in the film ‘My best friend’s Wedding’.

‘My best friend’s Wedding’a well-known romantic comedy at the time, premiered in 1997, a title starring the great Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney and a very young Cameron Diaz that thanks to this film he managed to project his professional career much more.

Earlier this year the book came out. ‘From Hollywood with Love’, which deals with the history of romantic comedies. In one of his chapters dedicated to this iconic film, it is revealed that Crowe he was one step away from becoming the male figure (instead of Mulroney). Director PJ Hogan was the one who revealed such a situation, explaining that the actor rejected the role for reasons that do not leave the poor man standing well. Russell.

“Crowe was the first choice. He was probably the most amazing actor he had ever seen. He was on his way to becoming a big star.”. However, as reported, roberts had interference in the choice of the cast and for this reason, an audition was held in which both read an extract from the script. And yes Hogan He trusted that everything was going to go perfectly, the result according to his account was “a real flop”.

Related news

“I do not know what happened. It was one of the worst script readings I’ve ever witnessed. Russell was sitting across from Julia. He grabbed the script from her and started to stare at it, but without looking at her even once. He read all his lines in a completely monotonous way. There was a point where Julia literally stretched across the table to within inches of Russell’s face, trying to at least make eye contact. But he didn’t even look at her. And at the end of that casting, Russell came up to me and said, ‘I think it went pretty well.’ At that moment, I just knew: Russell was not going to be a part of My Best Friend’s Wedding.”launched spicy.

But of course, a tremendous statement was going to have a reply, and that is why the media went looking for Crowe to give his version of the facts. The actor explained a totally different and poignant scenario: “Pure imagination on the part of this director. I never auditioned for My Best Friend’s Wedding. I have never participated in a script reading table with the aforementioned actress. It would be funny if it wasn’t absolutely meaningless.”.

In this way, the question remains open to the interpretation of each one and the voice that they wish to believe, perhaps with roberts having the pulse to tilt the balance to one side or the other. Did it happen or not? The only thing that is known is that the pre-production of the film in the choice of characters was quite complex.