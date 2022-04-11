What’s the matter? Natti Natasha shared controversial messages raising suspicions about her love relationship

UNITED STATES – In recent days, the personal life of Natti Natasha Y Raphy Pineapple seen in the eye of the hurricane. And it is that the renowned producer is going through a complex legal process, after he was accused of illegal possession of weapons. In a few days, specifically on April 18, the sentence will be known, which could be up to 20 years in prison.

In the midst of this conflict, shortly after knowing the judge’s verdict, the renowned singer of “Ram Pam Pam” has generated great controversy on social networks. And it is that, several days ago, she chose to eliminate all traces of her relationship with the director of the record label “Pina Records”. In her profile Instagramfor example, no longer has any photographs linking her to him.

A) Yes, Natti Natasha raised suspicions of a love break with Raphy Pineapple. And as if the clues were few, the artist decided to express herself through Twitter, where he left controversial messages. “There will always be those who agree with you and those who don’t, it’s normal. The important thing is that you focus on your goals and share it with those who support you 100 percent, not just 50 ”, he was the first tweet.

Natti Natasha published forceful messages

Shortly after, he launched another more forceful message. “Growing as a person is knowing how to say goodbye. Because when love doesn’t kill, it dies. I will read our short story a thousand times, ”she pointed out. And although this refers to the lyrics of a theme that came out months ago, fans assure that it is a crisis that he faces together with his partner.

But a few hours ago Natti Natasha reacted to the accusations that have fallen on her, where they assure that she has chosen to move away in the midst of so many conflicts that her daughter’s father faces. “I have never been characterized by controversies. Now much less. Her problems are my problems and we will fight it together”, she pointed out.