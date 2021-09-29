What’s the status of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship in 2021?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ended their two-year relationship in October 2019. It seems the separation came out of nowhere. Two months ago, the duo celebrated Jenner’s 22nd birthday on vacation on a yacht in Italy.

Just a month before disbanding, they celebrated the release of the rapper’s documentary on Netflix, Listen, mom, I can fly. The duo also shares a daughter, Stormi, and it looks like it’s doing well. Therefore, the fans were shocked when they parted.

Now, almost two years later, there has been no drama between the couple. In fact, Jenner just flew to Miami to celebrate Scott’s 29th birthday with him. So what is the status of the relationship of the ex-spouses in 2021?

Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up?

There was a lot of speculation about Jenner and Scott’s breakup. At the time, word got around that they had different priorities. While the makeup mogul was focusing on settling down and possibly having more children, the rapper wanted to enjoy his success which meant constant travel and performance.

Furthermore, there was also some concern that the spark between the spouses had faded. The couple met in April 2017 and welcomed Stormi by February 2018; The spark just didn’t seem to hold. however, the The virtuous city The rapper has spoken openly about the end of his relationship with keep up with the Kardashians star.

Telling XXL, “The hard part of relationships is just trying to be in one place without the interference of a million outside voices.”

Kylie Jenner flew to Miami to be with Travis Scott for his 29th birthday

However, something may have changed recently between the spouses. In early May 2021, Jenner traveled across the country from Los Angeles to Miami to celebrate Scott’s 29th birthday with him at a Leaf nightclub.

Since we were still in a pandemic, the gesture seemed more than exaggerated. The husband seemed to be more than friendly. Jenner shared some fun moments with her dad’s daughter on Instagram, and various chat blogs have posted clips of the couple dancing and cuddling each other.

Over the weekend, Jenner and Scott boarded his private plane together and returned home to Los Angeles.

What is the status of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship in 2021?

Even though things seemed so strong and romantic between the couple, the status of Scott and Jenner’s relationship doesn’t seem to have changed. At the moment they seem to be just good friends and parents.

Jenner said, “We have such a wonderful relationship.” Harper’s Bazaar In March 2020. “We are like best friends. We both love Stormi and want the best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. Think about [my parents] In situations with Stormi, what will they do. They have been very practical with me, and I want the same for Stormi “.