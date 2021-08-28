what’s their secret?

Nineteen years of marriage they are many because they contain experiences, so many joys, yes, but also some incidents along the way without considering the maturation that can lead to different choices than those taken previously. Instead Julia Roberts, 52, and the cameraman Danny Moder, 51, have always been on the same side, even with nearly 20 years of relationship on their backs and all the various forays into gossip. With him, after a few sentimentally turbulent years (the breakup a few days after marriage to Kiefer Sutherland, a divorce from country musician Lyle Lovett), Julia has really found peace.

Together Julia and Danny increased the love by giving birth to three children: Hazel, 14 years old who looks so much like her mother, her twin Phinnaeus, and the little one Henry, of 10 years. They first met in 2000 on a film set. He, her big fan, crazy about her even before shaking her hand for the first time, at the time he was married to make-up artist Vera Steimberg, while she was engaged to Benjamin Bratt. Destiny has chosen the location of a film set to spark the spark between Julia and Danny, who only two years after that handshake have crowned their dream of love.

The wedding celebrated on their 40-acre ranch in Taos, a town of just over 4,500 inhabitants in New Mexico was an opportunity to show the world a healthy and already promising relationship. “I think I’ve never been so happy “, Julia had said just the year after the wedding in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, praising her new husband in all respects. “Much of this serenity is due to my marriage. My husband, Danny, really brightened my life “. A light, the one that shines through Julia’s face, which is emanated in every television appearance, film clip, red carpet that the actress of “Pretty Woman” faces.

The two are not used to being photographed: Julia and Danny prefer the countryside to social life, family holidays in remote locations to the spotlight. “I’m lucky to have Danny “, revealed the Oscar winner some time ago. “Every day I see him enter the front door and it is as if it were always a dream. I say to myself: “Ah, he’s back” ”. Words that make you dream for their intensity: we all want to live such an exciting love at the expense of time. The secret of their union? Do not miss a game of the children, on Sunday at the soccer field e kissing: “I really mean it, and it’s not exclusive to couples in the show ”.