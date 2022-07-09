What’s up with all the face tape on TikTok?

It is not a new concept. More often than not, TikTok resurrects old beauty tricks and gives them a second life through viral videos. Lifting tape has been used by makeup artists for decades as a way to create a temporary lift and complement makeup looks. “They were perfected, in 1969, by hair and makeup artist Mark Traynor and have been used ever since,” says celebrity makeup artist Allan Avedaño. “She even has a line of face tapes that I’ve used before. Cat eyes and smoky cat eyes look amazing with her. You can really pull off a sweeping look with any makeup look, but the emphasis on the tape that lifts the eyes works well with cat eye shapes.”

According to Dr. Norman Rowe of Rowe Plastic Surgery, face-taping is much more effective and generally safer if done in moderation: “It creates the illusion of a facelift without the need for an actual facelift, as it pulls of the skin around the eyes, neck, jawline and cheekbones to sculpt the face,” he says. “The main goal is to tighten the skin with tape on areas of the face to achieve that edgy look similar to celebrities and models. As the effect is temporary, most of the success is due to proper placement and makeup .”

Dr. Rowe says he has seen an increasing number of young patients asking for chiseled jawlines and angular faces. Facelift tape has long been a Hollywood beauty secret – Hadid admitted to wearing it in an interview with fashion in March – and TikTok has recently caught up.

You won’t find the lifting tape at Sephora or Ulta; until recently it was a trick used only by professional makeup artists who stocked up at specialty makeup and FX supply stores. But as the practice becomes more widespread, brands are launching their own offerings, signaling that it may become its own beauty category in the near future. TheFaceTape and FX Eyes have built their brands entirely around facelift tape and have found much of their success on TikTok.

Unlike facial tape, professional tape uses thin “medical grade” tape. Rowe cautions against using anything else: “Any other adhesive besides tape shouldn’t be used, as too strong an adhesive can tear off the top layer of skin when removed,” he says.

It is a brief optical illusion and the risks are minimal, which is why celebrities use it for big events and red carpets: “If you use it minimally as a cosmetic or beauty tool, the risks are low,” says Vasyukevich, “for Of course, there may be bruising, scarring, or bleeding, depending on the duration. This trick has been used in the entertainment industry for a long time and, to my knowledge, no serious harm has ever occurred as a result of this practice. But I would stress to always do it in moderation”.