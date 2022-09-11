What’s up with Don’t worry, dear? All the controversies surrounding the new Olivia Wilde

If you are not too much into the news of the world, surely you have been surprised to see that in a period of just three days the only movie making headlines around the world was Olivia Wilde’s new work as a director, Don’t worry, dear, and she wasn’t doing it precisely for her cinematographic side…

Its debut at the Venice Film Festival and the criticism from the specialized press have been overshadowed by a series of events that have already made this film a one of the movies with one of the most uncomfortable red carpets in history. But what happened in Venice is only the end of a long story that begins with the shooting of the feature film.

Problems during the shoot

Although it has not been until now when they have been made known, the truth is that the problems of Don’t worry, darling started on the set when the relationship between Wilde and Florence Pugh, the protagonist of the film, began to crack due to the beginning of the sentimental relationship between Wilde and the other protagonist, the singer Harry Styles.

According to some rumours, this love affair made Pugh very uncomfortable, especially since, in theory, Wilde was still in a relationship with fellow actor and father of her children Jason Sudeikis. On top of that, Wilde’s light-hearted attitude, even showing up late for filming, meant that Pugh had to take over directing some of the scenes.

But beyond the fact that this anger ended with the end of filming, it has been increasing more and more, because according to what was published, Pugh was paid up to four times less than his co-star, Styles, in the film. According to Showbiz Galore, the singer’s salary reached 2.5 million dollars while the actress’s did not exceed 700,000 dollars.

Warner Bros has not denied or confirmed this information, since by contract it cannot talk about the salaries of its actors, but Wilde did want to deny these figures in an interview with Variety in which assured that there is no “pay gap” and in which, inadvertently, he screwed up again with Florence Pugh.

Well, when asked why he decided to fire Shia LaBeouf from the film, who was originally going to star in Don’t worry, dear, Wilde assured that it was a decision made to “protect” the rest of the actors because he had “a very combative energy”. Some statements that LaBeouf did not like at all that he hastened to clarify.

According to the actor, it was not Wilde who fired him, but it was he who left the film because “there wasn’t enough time for rehearsals”. In addition, LaBeouf provided a series of evidence, such as several text messages sent by Wilde in which she begged him to stay and a video in which the director claimed that “Miss Flo” had to give more for the film.

The disaster of Venice

As soon as this information was known, the actress Florence Pugh erased herself from all appearances with the press that had to do with Don’t worry, dear of the Venice Festival, according to her because of the little time she had to go to the Festival while she is shooting the sequel to Dune.

However, while the official press conference was being held at the Festival, Pugh had no problem posting a video on her social networks in which she was seen walking calmly through Venice with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

But the thing do not ends there. Also in the Italian city a new player entered the controversy, the actor Chris Pine, who was the protagonist of numerous memes on the internet after he was absent during the film’s press conference. It also happened during an interview in the company of Harry Styles in which the singer assured that the film felt like a “movie”.

And after this came the red carpet, surely one of the most uncomfortable that many journalists and photographers remember, because the actress Florence Pugh did not take the slightest care to show that she did not want to be even close to her director., Olivia Wilde, or her co-star, Styles. But they didn’t want to be next to each other either.

Well, as much as one of the Festival attendees insisted on Wilde and Styles posing together, there was always someone between the two, fueling rumors that they could have ended their relationship. A separation that could also be seen during the viewing of the film in Lidowhere the rest of the cast was seated strategically to separate these three.

And just before turning off the lights, another of the most surreal moments occurred during the presentation of a film, as a video that went viral on the internet claimed that Harry Styles had spat on Chris Pine seconds before sitting down in his seat, separated by his companion from Wilde’s.

The reactions of the protagonists

Of course, Styles didn’t spit on Pine, as Pine’s rep was quick to clarify. in a press release sent to Variety. And while some try to turn a deaf ear to the controversies, others like the former One Direction vocalist take all this with a lot of humor.

Well, after resuming his world tour where he had left off, in New York, Harry Styles wanted to address the public that had come to see him, thanking them for their presence at the concert and assuring that he was very happy to be back in New York “after speeding through Venice to spit on Chris Pine”.

Harry breaking his silence about the spitting incident with Chris Pine!

For its part, Florence Pugh does not stop sending taunts through her social networkss, in which the absence of promotion of Do not worry, dear, a film in which she herself stars, is striking.

In fact, the day one of the latest trailers for Wilde’s film was released, Pugh decided to highlight the poster for Oppenheimer, the Christopher Nolan film in which he also works, on his Instagram.

In addition, his only comment on what happened in Venice has been a photo in which he appears with the rest of the cast, in which he thanks everyone for the work done and in which he only mentions Chris Pinethe only one in the photo who does not have an account on this social network.

Although the first reviews have not been very flattering, if you are still curious to know what has come out of all this, Don’t worry, darling opens in theaters on September 23.