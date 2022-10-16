What’s wrong with Cara Delevingne? Her fans are concerned about her “erratic” behavior at an airport | People | Entertainment

fans of Cara Delevingne are showing concern for the actress and model after she behaved, they say, erratically on her way to Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles on Monday.

The interpreter of Carnival Row30 years old, was captured by paparazzi on the way to the airport Backseat of a Chevy Suburban, feet dangling out the window as their driver weaved through Los Angeles traffic. However, it seems that there was a change of plans, since Delevingne and her dog got off the plane after about 45 minutes.. It is not clear if he was asked to leave.

Once back on the track, the british smoker seemed very nervous when dropped his cell phone several times while speaking. According to a video that went viral on social mediathe model also seemed to be stumbling barefoot and going around several times.

After a member of Delevingne’s entourage spoke with airport staff, the model’s suitcases were removed from the plane and placed back in the van in which it arrived. She then jumped into the vehicle and drove away. According to The Bragshe retired because she was kicked out of the private plane of rapper Jay-Z.

Snapshots and images of the star left fans baffled and very worried about her. “What’s going on with Cara Delevingne? I feel so sad for her Can anyone see how Cara Delevingne is doing?for the love of God?”.

Cara Delevingne wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt at the Los Angeles Airport, California, the unusual thing is her State in which she was seen in a Worrying state and her Family prepares an intervention where she could be admitted to preserve her mental health pic.twitter.com/t8SnB8i3Qr — the nicotiq (@nicotiq69) September 9, 2022

A concerned observer tweeted: “I feel and I send love to Cara Delevingne. This is really scary and lonely. Hollywood is such a dark place and she clearly needs a new team and some people who really care about her.”

Another fan of the star believes that “something is seriously going on with cara delevingne and I’m actually very worried about her ☹️. Hope all is well”.

🚨 Alarms are going off in the world of cinema after the latest images of actress Cara Delevingne and her current status. 1 YEAR AGO | TODAY 🥺😨 pic.twitter.com/88vwZxzxAC — BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlerts_ES) September 10, 2022

A representative for Delevingne has not yet responded to media requests for comment.

Delevingne has made headlines in recent months for her abnormal behavior that has been captured on video and circulated on social media. In May, the actress was captured in a clip looking around a board and yelling at Megan Thee Stallion as she posed for photos on the carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.