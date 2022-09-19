What’s wrong with Cara Delevingne? The video and photos that have set off all the alarms and have those around you worried

Her name makes headlines again, although for a different reason than when she was the most outstanding model of the 1910s. And it is that, although Cara Delevingne has not stopped hitting it since then, she seems to be mired in a critical personal situation that has family, friends and fans very concerned. Until margot robbie has been photographed crying after leaving her friend’s Los Angeles apartmentwith whom he has been on vacation in Formentera this summer celebrating his 30th birthday.

Last week it was surprising that Cara Delevingne did not attend the Emmy Awards gala with her companions from the series Only murders in the building. Although it was even more flagrant her absence from the New York Fashion Week event where his own fall collection, “Cara Loves Karl”, was presented in tribute to the designer and friend of the model. It was precisely the day of Margot’s visit, where she was caught by the paparazzi leaving Delevingne’s house in anguish and with a bag full of pill bottles.

The photos of the actress from the Barbie movie have become the icing on the cake of popular concern for the model’s strange and worrying behavior in recent weeks. Above all, if to the aforementioned we add another event that occurred earlier this month.

The model was recorded at the Los Angeles airport, where she had to board for a flight in Jay-Z’s private plane, looking very unkempt, very thin and barefoot while talking on the phone, wandering erratically. Although it is not known what exactly happened inside the plane, the British was invited to leave the ship after 45 minutes. The images of her back on her land have gone around the world, revealing the gravity of your health problems.

However, the drama does not end there because, a few days before, she was also photographed very carelessly in her car in a West Hollywood parking lot. smoking a pipe in which he had put a few drops of an indeterminate liquid. As reported by the newspaper Daily Mailthe model changed her clothes in the car and went to buy some sex toys at a store on Melrose Avenue.

Sources close to Cara’s environment have told TMZ that the model and actress has been dealing with her mental health and addiction problems for some time but now things have gotten worse and his friends They think he needs rehab. Among them, Robbie.

According to the same medium, his environment advocates that he immediately start a rehabilitation program and, although Cara is not opposed to receiving treatmentI would be putting them off while their problems get worse.

Daughter of the real estate businessman Charles Delevingne and the socialite Pandora Delevingne, her childhood was marked by her mother’s struggle with heroin addiction and bipolar disorder. “An addicted father marks the childhood of any child. You grow up too soon because you are fathering them,” the model said in an interview with fashion in 2015.

