What’s wrong with Cara Delevingne? The videos of her erratic behavior at the Billboard Awards

This weekend they have celebrated in Las Vegas the Billboard Music Awardsin which for yet another year the artists with the most awards at the BBMAs have won new statuettes to continue adding to their list of victories.

Drake he took five awards, achieving a total figure of 34 in his entire career. Taylor Swift won 4 for a total of 29, not forgetting Justin Bieber, who won five and brought her total to 26.

However, on social networks the music has not been the most commented on the gala. The red carpet has attracted a lot of attention and it has not only been because of the looks that the celebrities have worn, but one of them in particular had an erratic behavior that has unleashed a multitude of memes. What happened to Cara Delevingne?

It all started when rapper Megan Thee Stallion stood in front of the photographers for the usual photocall. Cara Delevigne watched her from a corner, very attentive, waiting for her turn.

However, the model did not last long enough and stood next to Megan without anyone asking her. With an amused gesture (but uncomfortable for the singer), Delevigne took the train of the dress that her partner was wearing and waved it with the intention of creating a moving effect for the photographers. A gesture that could seem polite and nice if it weren’t for the fact that Delevigne’s attitude continued along the same lines throughout the event. And the rapper’s face said it all.

When the rapper had to go on stage to collect her award, Delevingne tried again to make her partner’s dress look great, but this time she failed. The Stallion was faster.

But Cara’s show did not stop there: she threw herself on the floor invaded by the spirit of a photographer, believing that if she took the photos from the floor, the guests would come out more favored. The result? Hundreds of memes on the network and endless suspicions about the reasons that would have caused this behavior of the model.