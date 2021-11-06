“What’s wrong with me, do you remember Berlusconi and Fini?” – Free Daily





“It’s not the Giancarlo Giorgetti that I know. “He doesn’t say so clearly, Roberto Castelli, but the suspicion is that the number 2 of the League is plotting something big, very big behind Matteo Salvini. And that it is still not completely decipherable. “I am disconcerted – begins the former Minister of Justice interviewed by the Press -. When a public attack is launched, as Giorgetti has done several times, the question becomes politically substantial. “In short, these are not just trifles that can be solved with ironies about Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep.





“These criticisms of Salvini do not return to me with the personality of Giorgetti that I know. I cannot frame them. But one thing is certain: Giancarlo never does anything on instinct. If he came out like this it is because he thought it well. We will discover it only by living “. The aspiration to” help Salvini to think about the future “, explains Castelli, is shared.” But such a debate is not held in the newspapers. We all remember how it ended between Fini and Berlusconi“.





There are those who argue that Giorgetti points to Palazzo Chigi, moving the League to the center. Plausible? “Not for the Giorgetti I know: he is a man of doing, fleeing the limelight. But let’s admit that the sirens of power are irresistible. Faced with such a scenario, if I were Giorgetti, would I want to have Salvini as a friend or as an enemy? “. On the other hand, continues Castelli,” it is really difficult to think that in March Salvini will no longer be the secretary of the League “, from the moment that “strictly controls all parliamentarians”.





In short, concludes Castelli, it is frankly impossible to think of reversals. Also because he does not see real alternatives to Captain Castelli. Luca Zaia “he is a doge. I believe he has no interest in being the national leader” while the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga “today I would say to him: ‘Dear Max, you have what it takes but you have to be careful not to fall into the syndrome of politically correct'”.



