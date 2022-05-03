WhatsApp 2.22.9.78: download and news

WhatsApp 2.22.9.78 for Android is now available, the latest version of the most widely used messaging application worldwide. Among other things, the new update brings important news in the video calls group and in matters of design.

The new WhatsApp update for iPhone arrived just over a week ago, with version 22.8.80, as we tell you in this article. With some delay, now it is the turn of Android users, who already have the update available on Google Play.

If you thought that the group calls of eight people were too limited, from now on it will be difficult for any user to have a complaint. What’s new in WhatsApp include a increased capacity for group callswhich now support a maximum of 32 participants.

But everything does not end there, because the calls also have a new design. Thanks to the new interface, users will be able to appreciate sound waves and a prominent view of the person who is speaking at all times, just like in video call apps like Zoom.

The new version 2.22.9.78 for Android also includes new features that make daily use of the application easier. One of the most useful is direct access to media files marked as “Favorites” in the gallery of our mobile phone.

Nor does it go unnoticed new speech bubble designnor the renewed information screenspresent both in private chats and in group chats.

In addition to the appreciable improvements that we have just mentioned, WhatsApp has even dedicated itself to correcting the classic errors and provide greater stability to the applicationso that users feel safer using it.

These novelties and improvements in WhatsApp are intended to compete with the famous WhatsApp Mods, whose main attraction is the elements for personalization and increased security. In case you don’t know them, they are other versions of the application modified by third parties.

However, it is still time to be patient until some of the WhatsApp functions promised for 2022 arrive. Among them, the expected reactions to messages, the unlimited time to delete messages or the tool to pixelate images on Android.

For now, these are What’s new in WhatsApp 2.22.9.78 for Android, which you can enjoy from this precise moment. To do this, you will only have to download the official application, or if you have it, always keep it updated.

