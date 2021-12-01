WhatsApp, 2022 will be revolutionary: all the news is coming

2022 could represent an important crossroads for what concerns WhatsApp. Here are all the news to come

Self Whatsapp it is still today one of the most used messaging platforms in the world, great credit must be given to the work of the developers and the many features released. There is a lot of talk about it even in recent weeks, with the last “barrels” at the end of the year and with all the additions of 2022.

Precisely in this regard, the new year could represent an important crossroads. There is even talk of revolution, with many unique and never-before-seen features. Between support for i Tablet, new communities and the possibility of hide information from specific contacts, there will be so much meat on the fire.

WhatsApp, the news coming in 2022

2022 will be a year full of news also as regards Whatsapp. Among those already announced, it is impossible not to mention support for tablets. Thanks to the arrival of the multi-device functionality, the developers will integrate a real app dedicated to iPad and Android tablets. It will no longer be necessary to connect to the service via the web, but with native software. Another interesting feature is the one that will allow users to delete sent messages for everyone, but at any time. A big difference compared to what happens today, with the possibility of deleting a content but for a limited period of time.

The implementations of the Community. These are large groups made up of dozens of people, within which it will be possible to organize into other subgroups where they can discuss projects and topics in common. The last feature is the one that will give the user the possibility of hide sensitive information to specific contacts. No longer just a blue double check or last login, but also name, photo and more.