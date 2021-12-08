Tech

WhatsApp, a big update is ready: what changes

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
Whatsapp developers are working on a major update of the messaging app: what will change

New update coming to the application (via screenshot)

Lots of them new updates are noticeably improving WhatsApp functions. The well-known messaging application has in fact presented a series of important updates for its users, which not only concern the voice notes but also the sending of photos. The performance enhancement of the app definitely rival those offered by other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal, which risk ousting the green platform from its leadership. A brand new update the most famous application in the world concerns the video calls.

WhatsApp, the update of video calls

Whatsapp
The social messaging icon (via pixabay)

It is known by now that in the course of these years the various platforms such as ZOOM, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet have become essential. The ability to do through them business meetings it is essential for the daily life of many people. These applications allow you to hold remote meetings with smart working or online teaching. By now more and more people will find themselves carrying out their work activities remotely. Precisely for this reason WhatsApp is working to propose one new function that exceeds e improve the current video calling system.

The chat technicians who are working on the new update are thinking of offering users a significantly improved service, in particular they are working on theadding a specific function on WhatsApp Web. Unlike the current system for video calls, which should certainly be preferred for private use, with virtual meetings, users will be able to communicate with a higher number of people and will also have the ability to share workspaces.

