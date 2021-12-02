WhatsApp, a bomb function arrives: what everyone was waiting for

WhatsApp developers continue to work on the highly anticipated feature. Soon users will be able to do it in the chat itself.

Whatsapp is constantly updated, with developers always ready to improve the service for the more than two billion active accounts within the application. In fact, a possible introduction of reactions to messages has been circulating for months, a function very similar to that of other Meta social networks such as Facebook and Messenger. So the reactions could also arrive on the app Menlo Park.

The specialized portal took care of reporting the awaited news WABetaInfo. The latest site update concerns the screen that will be used to view information on the reactions associated with a specific message. In fact, users will be able to see how many reactions a message has received and above all who has sent it. Also according to some rumors the emojis to choose from will be 6, but a complete list is not yet included.

WhatsApp, news for sending audio messages: they can be paused

Whatsapp still today it is one of the most used apps in the world. In fact, the instant messaging application has more than two billion active users worldwide. Furthermore, despite the boundless success, the developers are continually working to improve the application. The portal took care of revealing the latest news coming WABetaInfo. In fact, a new tool for voice messages is about to arrive.

Soon all users will be able to stop voice messages, to then resume them later. The new tool comes in handy especially when we try to record audio in noisy places. According to the first rumors, the update should arrive at the same time for both devices iOS, both for those Android. At the moment, however, the timing for the update is not yet known.