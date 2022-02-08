WhatsApp, a new player arrives: what will it do

A new player is coming to Whatsapp with the next update: let’s find out what it will be used for and how it will work

Whatsapp is ready to launch a huge novelty for all users. In fact, it will soon be released for the desktop versionan unpublished player for listening to voice messages. Let’s find out all the details about it and how it works.

Whatsapp surprises users with continuous updates. The news of the moment that has emerged in these hours is an update on which the messaging platform has been working for some time and will land both on iOS than on Android. Everything will soon be available on macOS And Windows. It is a player for listening to voice messages.

WhatsApp, the external voice player arrives

The new tool launched by Whatsapp it seems to be available in beta – v.2.220405 but some users on the web have instead claimed to have activated it on the v.2.2204.1. The new player allows you to listen to a voice without staying in the chat in which it was received. The external player will then allow you to continue listening to the voice message even while accessing another chat.

This is a feature that will definitely optimize the app usage experience of many users because it guarantees one more freedom. Finally, it will no longer be mandatory to remain still on a chat until listening to the voice is complete. The player is situated positioned at the bottomat the bottom of the chat list and allows you to pause the message at any time. A small bar indicates the progress of the vowel, so that at a glance you always have an indication of how much time is left until the end of the recording.

This is just one of the many new features on which Whatsapp is working to make the application more complete and easier even in daily use. The idea is to continue fine-tuning new tools for users especially to allow you to have greater control over activities and the chat management. Obviously, everything can be used in maximum safety: the option to manage the two-step verification. The external voice player is currently available on the version Beta from Whatsapp for desktop but will soon be released on the stable channel as well.