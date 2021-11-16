WhatsApp, a real revolution coming: final goodbye

A real revolution is appearing on WhatsApp that will change it forever. Let’s go and see the novelty presented by Mark Zuckerberg.

There are lots of news presented by WhatsApp this year. The instant messaging application is unwilling to stop and is ready to launch a new feature. In fact, the colossus of Menlo Park will soon launch the new instrument called ‘Community‘. The new feature was discovered by XDAdevelopers, after analyzing the version 2.21.21.16 of the latest Beta of the instant messaging application.

The portal has thought about explaining this new function better WABetaInfo. In fact, the tool will be used to better organize the groups already present on the application. This great novelty is ready to be inspired by similar functions already present on Telegram And Facebook. At the moment, however, users will have to wait a little longer before receiving further information on the new tool. There is great anticipation for the new feature which could debut with the next Beta version of the application.

WhatsApp, an update is about to change voice messages: how it works

A new tool coming up Whatsapp it frees us from all the voice messages we receive. In fact, it often happens that we can’t listen to an audio sent by a friend or family member, so the instant messaging giant is trying to help all users. The developers are working on a tool that allows transcribe the received voice messages.

Furthermore, this novelty should be introduced first for all devices iOS, as revealed by the specialized site WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, important news on the optimization of the function are emerging from the team of developers. In fact, scrolling through the timeline the phrase pronounced at that specific moment will be highlighted in the voice message, with the relative time indicated alongside. These messages can also be forwarded and are protected by secure end-to-end encryption.