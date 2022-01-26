WhatsApp, a very useful new feature is coming to iOS: what it is

The new version of WhatsApp 22.2.75 is coming to iOS. Introduced a very useful feature long requested by users

If still today Whatsapp is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world, so much is due to the continuous updates and bug fixes that are promptly released by the team of developers. We are continuing to work on both additional features and interface tricks.

Precisely in this sense, come on iOS is finally available there version 22.2.75 application. There are some important features introduced, one of which has been long requested by users. Here’s what it is and how to download the latest update right away.

WhatsApp, Full Immersion arrives on iOS (and not only)

For a few hours, come on iOS is available version 22.2.75 of WhatsApp. Among the various innovations, it is worth mentioning the support for the Full immersion. When you receive a notification on your iPhone, the contact or group image will now pop up in a larger format. But without completely ruling out the application icon, which will pass to the lower right with a smaller size. A type of interface that is very reminiscent of Telegram, but with some tricks.

But that’s not all. Another super novelty is related to voice messages. With the latest update, it will be possible pause the recording and resume it later. Just scroll up to start the rec and then use the “pause” and “resume” keys. In the changelog, however, WhatsApp talked about new features that will be implemented in the coming weeks. Some are actually already available to everyone, and in general it is always recommended to have the latest version of the app. To download the update right away, you just need it access the App Store and proceed with the installation. Alternatively, there is also the option to activate automatic updates.