WhatsApp, absolute novelty for audio: what will change soon

A great novelty lands on the Web version of WhatsApp. There will now be an audio exclusive version: all the details.

Yet another news coming for WhatsApp which has decided to update its Web version with an exclusive function. Soon it will arrive for all those who connect from the computer. Let’s see what changes.

In these months Whatsapp is gradually improving the quality of the user experience of its messaging application. In fact, many updates have arrived within the application and the last one concerns the web version. In fact, soon from the desktop they will be able to pause and resume recording voice messages later. The function is already available to all those who took part in the WhatsApp beta through an iOS device.

Instead there are no details regarding the version for Android. The usual portal took care of providing these indications WABetaInfo, which, as always, was the first to signal the arrival of the function. So for all those who are enrolled in the Beta program they will already have the preview function. In fact, the real news is is the arrival of the possibility to resume speaking later. Then a key will be introduced that will allow you to pause the recording. Let’s go and see the latest function arrived on the app.

WhatsApp, not just audio paused: a function coming from Telegram

For WhatsApp, the novelty is not only the possibility of pausing the audio. In fact, once again the application has decided to retouch the audio department. The novelty, however, seems shamelessly copied from Telegram. So let’s see how users will be able to view and listen to the vowels shortly.

Those who use audio messages are well aware that these can only be heard within the chat they belong to, or at least all this is valid today. In fact, things will soon change. Application developers are now ready to point to the multi-tasking.

So soon users will be able to listen to chat audios also by viewing the messaging service menu, or entering into another conversation. The portal thought about spoiling everything WABetaInfo. So let’s go see the characteristics of the upcoming novelty.