WhatsApp, added a new function: copied from Telegram!

Another great news for WhatsApp that continues to update. This time, however, the function is taken directly from Telegram.

The news on Whatsapp never end, with developers after a 2021 full of updates, they are continuing to improve Meta’s messaging service. So once again it was decided to go and retouch the audio department. The novelty, however, seems shamelessly copied from Telegram. So let’s see how users will be able to view and listen to the vowels shortly.

Those who use audio messages are well aware that these can only be heard within the chat they belong to, or at least all this is valid today. In fact, things will soon change. Application developers are now ready to point to the multi-tasking. So soon users will be able to listen to chat audios also by viewing the messaging service menu, or entering into another conversation. The portal thought about spoiling everything WABetaInfo. So let’s go see the characteristics of the upcoming novelty.

WhatsApp, the audio can be heard not only in chat: the news

The portal WABetaInfo has also published the first screenshots regarding the novelty of the audio on WhatsApp. In fact, the site refers toupdate 2.22.3.1 from the Beta version. The function is not yet active but it could soon arrive on the official version of the colossus of Half.

The update will affect both devices Android than those iOS and it will especially affect the user interface which will be modified accordingly to integrate a small player at the top. This player will be equipped with the essential keys such as ‘play’ and ‘pause’, going to resume a function that has long been present on one of the competitors in the sector, Telegram.

The most important aspect, however, is that the player will no longer be linked to the chat he belongs to. According to the strings of codes leaked on the net, however, we are still a long way from the official launch of the new tool. The first to be able to try the function will be beta testers, but at the moment the tool is not available even for them. Whatsapp so try to put a new brake on industry competitors like Signal And Telegram, which by appealing to the Facebook Papers have repeatedly pointed the finger at the colossus of Menlo Park.