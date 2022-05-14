WhatsApp adds a mysterious menu in the beta and users try to decipher its functions | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | iOS | WhatsAppBeta | SPORT-PLAY

No doubt WhatsApp It has multiple tools that are useful for telecommuting, being in contact with friends or simply having groups where information or topics in common with others are shared.

Meta, the company behind the app, has beta servers where new features are introduced. Recently, for example, groups with 512 people were created.

The middle WaBetainfo It has been reported that a new menu has been added that will warn of changes in temporary messages or those that self-destruct after a certain time.

Interestingly, the menu features only Lorem Ipsum or auto-generated text. For now, we cannot know what WhatsApp is looking to change, but one of the three options is extremely striking.

As these are self-destructing messages, they should be deleted without a trace. However, we see that there is an icon to save message or rate it as a favorite. Is this a way to bypass the restrictions?

“You may notice that those strings are not ready yet in this introduction, so it can be tricky to understand what the company is talking about, but let’s discuss this screenshot together. We can see a header image above disappearing messages and three icons, but let’s focus on the last one: the bookmark image is all about keeping the disappearing messages even after they expire”, details the WaBetainfo medium.

WhatsApp adds a mysterious menu in the beta and users try to figure out its functions. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

