WhatsApp adds a new tool to add contacts through chats | apps | Application | Mobile | Android | SPORT-PLAY

Have you ever entered the beta server of WhatsApp? The application has an invitation system for this alternative application where the community can access content before it officially reaches all servers. There, for example, the changes to video calls during the pandemic were tested.

Recently, an important change has been reported in the system that allows you to share contacts or phone numbers through chats. In version 2.22.8.11 of WhatsApp Android beta, this new element is already available.

As explained by the WaBetainfo media, some beta testers have managed to access a new menu when you press a phone number in a chat. Previously, if you pressed it, only two options would appear: “add number” and “dial or call”.

However, in the screenshots shared by the aforementioned medium, you can see what time you can chat directly with that number without the need to add it. Of course, it will appear as an unknown contact in your chat list.

In order to add it, you will have to go to the bottom and press the “Add contact” button. In this way, you can share only one person’s phone number in a chat so that the members of the group can talk to them.

WhatsApp adds a new tool to add contacts through chats. (Photo: WaBetainfo)

