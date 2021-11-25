WhatsApp alarm from the Postal Police: this is how they steal our accounts

The vulnerability linked to the desktop mode of the noted messaging app ends up at the center of the investigation

As in all the activities in which we are involved every time we use a device that has access to the data network, even the use of Whatsapp presents some critical issues. Therefore, the technology of the end-to-end encryption protocol is not enough to protect us from the pitfalls of the web. And this especially when the messaging app goes off the rails of our smartphones and is exploited in desktop mode.

This certainly has the advantage of increasing productivity, since it is no longer necessary to divide the attention on several devices, but it also doubles the risks that the user encounters.

Therefore, the verification code required to protect us from fraud is not enough, and therefore the Italian Postal Police, the control body that deals with the citizen’s computer security, took care of clarifying and opening a report on the issue.

The new scam linked to WAweb from which you must protect yourself

It is in fact the Postal Police to report what is happening. Criminals would use the typical WA system to enter the verification code to send a fake to the unfortunate users. The fake activation message comes through a contact in the address book and therefore this aspect makes you fall into the trap more easily.

In fact, if we accessed our account through this bogus verification codec we would inevitably risk losing control of our profile.

Not only the Postal Police, however, is taking an interest in the case. The vigilant antennas of Meta’s engineers and developers are already at work to better understand the phenomenon and definitively close the flaw in the system that falls under their responsibility.

The user, on the other hand, has the precise task of monitoring the situation, paying close attention to all those unexpected contents, even if they pass through a known contact. Given the proliferation of illegal activities of this type, it is always a good idea to make sure that requests are lawful, avoiding really unpleasant consequences upstream.

