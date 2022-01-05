WhatsApp alarm, the scam that sees “unknown numbers” is in circulation

A new scam is circulating on Whatsapp and with which, perhaps, we will have already dealt with in these days. But if not, what is it specifically about?

The scams on Whatsappunfortunately, I have always been one global threat and they did nothing but increase in over time. For this reason, therefore, we must be ready for such eventualities and hope you don’t end up in one of them terrible scams. Recently, moreover, it seems that another particularly has surfaced dangerous and that it could catch us unprepared seen and considered how this works fraud.

Give these premises, all that remains is to shed light on the following methodologies and see how these work criminals. You are already aware of them, or maybe these information they might save you for real?

How the scam works

THE scammers they appear to be using a telephone number VoIP, a practice highly prohibited on WhatsApp and which is however it is ignored, only to target a variety of users without one precise indication to build on.

Later, when they find a valid mobile number send a fake message asking for phrases similar to “Sorry who are you?“, Pretending not to know the person in question in order to conquer, in a nutshell, the victim’s trust.

Then they ask some details relevant as theage, the first name and the work, and then ask what their accounts are in the various social networks. Examples can be Instagram or Facebook, but it is clear that they can also ask for it others.

However, add them in the contact list of these applications it can only be a bad idea: the attacker blackmails the user by subtracting both real photos that retouched images, threatening to disclose them around the web.

Besides, these criminals they can also peek between contacts of the victim to learn more personal information about the latter, how to know who your folks are friends, what it does in life, when it does and so on. In short, let’s say that the practice in question is not so different from that of a common stalker.

Trivial as it may seem, in reality many have got to tell from the bad experiences to about. Some of these have been reported directly on WABetaInfo, where the modus operandi of scammers and what they do over time.

Clearly it is difficult to fall into these traps for those who are already aware of the following information, but some kids – or just plain ignorant people on the subject – may be easily fooled and subject to any scams from which, unfortunately, it is sometimes really to escape.