WhatsApp allows you to send automatic messages: how to do it

On WhatsApp, users will also have the ability to send automatic messages. Let’s see how to use this function.

Whatsapp it is still the most used instant messaging application in the world today, with over two billion active users. Inside we can find many functions, with the developers of Menlo Park who are constantly working on the application. In addition, the service offered by colossus Meta it has tons of tools that are not known by users. One of these allows you to send messages automatically.

In fact, it will be possible to implement it by downloading the version ‘Business‘application. Once the download has been completed, an automatic message can be sent by going to ‘Settings‘,’Activity settings‘and finally click on’Welcome message‘. Then just move the lever to ‘Hon‘and press on’Save‘. While to send messages automatically on the main application it will be possible to download a third app called SKEdit, available for free on the Play Store.

WhatsApp, new update for the ‘pc’: what changes

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.