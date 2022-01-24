WhatsApp, an extraordinary news arrives: voice messages change

Another extraordinary news is coming to WhatsApp and once again concerns voice messages: the function was recently launched.

The news within WhatsApp never ends, with another function that will enrich the audio sector. This new tool, in fact, will be implemented in the web application: that’s what changes.

It is a period full of updates that is going through Whatsappwho is now developing his own better too Desktop version. In the previous days we have seen several aesthetic devices who went to change the chat interface. Now the instant messaging service of Half is distributing in the beta channel of the version web / desktop the ability to put in pause recording of voice messages. This update had already been mentioned last August, when Meta extended the Beta program to the Desktop version of the application as well.

It was here that the possibility of replaying the audio before sending them appeared for the first time. Now, with the new update, the “stop“In the voice message field has been replaced by an icon”pause“. The feature is certainly not new as it was launched in the beta channel for iOS in November. While news has yet to come up for Android. The new update is present in the version 2.2201.2 and is now accessible to all those who have joined the Beta program.

WhatsApp gets a makeover on pc: what changes

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.