WhatsApp, an important new threat to users: everyone be careful

A new threat is popping up on WhatsApp for all users. Let’s see how to be careful, avoiding any pitfalls on the application.

Over the past year Whatsapp has been continuously updated by releasing brand new functions for all users. It is not new, however, that often the same user is likely to run into scams by some bad guys. There are several users who often receive gods strange and unusual messages, which hide inside scams that aim to steal your personal data and your bank account. In fact, you have to be especially careful when the messages in question contain links.

In fact, to put these scams into practice, criminals often buy telephone numbers VoIP, which are often not even allowed within the Half. Subsequently they look for the victims to be traced, sending a message that reads: “Sorry who are you? I found you in my address book“Or” Hi, I’m sorry but I found your number in my address book“. This is just one way to get in touch with the unwitting victim. The advice, of course, is always that of ignore these types of messages And block the number who contacted you.

WhatsApp, new function for audio messages: what it consists of

There are always lots of news inside Whatsapp and although the application hasn’t given any security news, the development team continues to work on some tools. Indeed the application of the group Half has decided to give the possibility of i listen to the voice messages again before sending them. The portals took care of announcing it The Verge And iDownloadBlog. For a long time, therefore, users have been asking for this feature and finally got it.

The social channels of the social network took care of the news. Here we read that it is being released for all devices (Android, iOS, web and desktop). Furthermore, the application is self-explanatory. In fact, just open any chat and hold down the classic microphone button, located at the bottom right. While recording audio then you can stop sending the message and then resume it later. In addition there will also be the icon of trash can, if the user wants to delete the audio before sending it.