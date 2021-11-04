WhatsApp and deleted messages: here is the new function





Following the latest update of Whatsapp, in which the writing on the application was changed, now it seems that it is stanother is coming that aims to release yet another addition.

We had just recently talked aboutupdate which modified the Facebook phrase with the inscription Half, but in this case it looks like it’s about to arrive another update which will improve theapplication more and more.

On the other hand, it is in the objectives ofagency worry that your product is always at step with the times, although it appears that the release of its patches, now, it happens once a week. Be that as it may, let’s find out what it has in store for us Whatsapp this time.

The update is the 2.21.23.1 from Whatsapp Beta, and from what we know it is possible that the developers are working on one function which may delete chat messages for all beyond the fact that they were sent by us or not.

The new settings

You got it right: we will be able to remove uncomfortable sentences, or that in any case we do not want to read, even if they will have been sent friends or strangers. In short, it is definitely one interesting feature to know and that perhaps it could be very useful in certain circumstances. Also, remember that only the writer your own text can cancel it no later than i 4,096 seconds (1 hour, minutes and 16 seconds), and in fact the second modification consists precisely in canceling any message without any time limit.

And we have proof with one screenshot where we see a old message from three months ago be removed without problems. Right now you know that this is a feature under development and that it will take some time before it is released, and we are not even sure that we will be able to delete sent messages even before its introduction.

The first to receive theupdate, of course, they will be all those enrolled in the beta program of the Google Play Store, and even if the update is not yet ready for your device, just search for theAPK on Google to be able to download it.

