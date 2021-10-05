WhatsApp and Facebook ko for half a day. And the Net panics

Suddenly the world raised its head. In public transport, on the benches, lying on the sofa, in any other position where every day we spend hours watching a screen. Facebook down, and then Instagram. And above all whatsapp: how was it possible? That’s the 100 million question. Indeed from several billions, of dollars earned by Mark Zuckerberg (he is the master of everything) and of people who every day feed his dream of connecting anyone with anyone. To know everything about everyone. About 17.30, in our area. The smartphone wheel begins to turn, the messages no longer start, the world turns off. Not the real one, but the one that passes through the web space. The king is naked, the fiction becomes reality again. It’s like a domino, the one that comes down bit by bit. But above all we discover the great bluff of the network: when something so big happens, nobody can give a certain answer. Facebook doesn’t know, doesn’t say, stammers that it’s investigating. But where? Like? With whom? The servers are down, and that’s the only certainty. And the hours pass and the solution is not seen. The paradox is that those in the group have to explain themselves on Twitter, the social rival. Whatsapp apologizes (but who, exactly?): «We know that many people are having problems. We are working to solve the problem and we thank you for your patience ». Instagram launches the motion of affection: “Friends, we’re not having a good time.” But the people of the web don’t take it well. And the hours keep passing.











© Provided by Il Giornale

The problem affects Italy but not only, but it is here that we are unleashed with the humor we are capable of on occasions like these. Someone posts a picture of a man stuck under a server and in the middle of a tangle of cables: “He’s been Zuckerberg for three hours.” Others praise the social experiment, the most anxious post photos with Jack Nicholson’s face in The Shining with the words WE’RE GOING MAD. And what will it ever be: outside, from the web and from the world that we have imposed on ourselves, life flows. There are people on the subway looking at each other, almost astonished. The others exist, even outside the social networks.

Who knows where we will be this morning. If everything were still to stand still it would be sensational, a slap in the face of the omnipotence of Big Tech. Billions of ads in smoke for some misplaced cables. Maybe it was the hackers, and now get the bitcoins out if you have them. Or more normally something has broken: “The Observatory on the use of internet NetBlocks – we read on Twitter – has reported that it has found interruptions in several countries not connected to suspensions or filtering of individual countries”. Whatever the great truth means is that the great technology of the new millennium has discovered itself incredibly analog. Perhaps there is not much to joke about, but someone imagines the evening at the Ferragni house, an ordinary girl returned for one night. It will pass quickly. Maybe it has already passed. But for a few hours we saw each other in the eyes and the funny thing is that we went back to where it all started. After all, Facebook was born precisely for that.