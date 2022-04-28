WhatsApp and its subscription plan: what would this new alternative be like? | Trends

After announcing the WhatsApp ‘communities’ function, which allows different groups to be brought together under the same structure, Meta would be working on a new alternative: a subscription plan for WhatsApp users. WhatsApp Business.

According to the specialized portal ‘WABetaInfo’, the company is evaluating an interface for the section ‘Linked device’. This consists of allowing several devices to be linked to a commercial account. In this way, people from a company could talk to all customers without having to use a different chat.

Now, normally, according to the mentioned site, up to 4 devices can be linked in the same account. But, with the subscription plan that is being worked on, the idea would be to allow up to 10 devices can access.

It is important to note that the rest of the available functions remain free. It is also an option that is still under development.

‘WABetaInfo’ specifies, on the other hand, that it is not yet clear whether the subscription plan would be monthly or annual, nor how much it would cost, although it is most likely exclusive to business accounts and be available in future updates, both on Android and iOS.

The initiative is similar to the one already established as Twitter Bluean option in which, with a monthly subscription, it offers users of the social network premium features that allow you to personalize your Twitter experience.

With information from EL TIEMPO*