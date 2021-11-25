Whatsapp and security, the account at risk: watch out for makeup

What would be a trick through which the bad guys could access the Whatsapp account? This is what it is specifically about

These topics are always of great interest and arouse strong curiosity, those inherent in the use of Whatsapp, all the more so and especially when this is combined with the theme of security of your account: there would be a trick that would put it at risk, but that’s what it is.

The use of the beloved instant messaging chat it is now widespread and there are many users who exploit its potential in different areas, whether it is with family, friends or in the workplace.

There communication has in fact changed a lot thanks to technology, which has allowed the exchange of messages in a simpler, faster and more direct way, as well as information, of the contents, in real time and remotely.

However, the possible and possible should not be overestimated risks that run, perhaps behind the reception of a message which might seem harmless but instead could allow any malicious people to have access to the data.

Whatsapp and account security, pay attention to this trick

There is great focus on all issues and topics that are inherent in Whatsapp, the note instant messaging app always very careful in terms of security and that in fact enjoys end-to-end protection.

However, as explained by tecnoandroid.it and from hwupgrade.it, you might end up running into risks And dangers, for example related to a verification message.

In this regard, according to what we read and learn, hwupgrade.it And tecnoandroid.it mention a social message of the State Police that would read: “To activate the Whatsapp messaging app on your smartphone, you must enter a code that is sent via SMS to the device “.

The message cited continues explaining that through this procedure i cybercriminals “they manage to send the victim an SMS asking for the code to be sent, making the phone number of a contact in the address book appear as the sender. “

And again, in this regard, from the message reported by tecnoandroid.it And hwupgrade.it we read that sending the code in question “allows them to activate a new Whatsapp on a different device but referring to the phone number of the chosen victim who, in fact, loses the “ownership“.

In any case and regardless of everything, it is important and appropriate always pay big attention and act in safety in this as in other cases. It is also important consult the experts and deepen the issues related to the digital security inquiring, clarifying any doubts and following the instructions.