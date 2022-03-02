WhatsApp and the trick to send messages to a number without having to add it | Android | iPhone | mobile app | Smartphones | Technology

Zach 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 97 Views

One of the peculiarities of WhatsApp is that to send messages to someone you have to have their phone number in your contact list. However, for privacy or other reasons, it’s best not to add a person you don’t know very well. In this sense, you should know that there is a secret trick that works in iOS and Android, and that allows us to send messages to someone without having to add it to our agenda. How can you do it? Here we explain it to you.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

MIT lists Ethereum 2.0 as the 6th most innovative technology of 2022

Key facts: MIT warns that Ethereum would solve the energy problem of cryptocurrencies. Ethereum 2.0 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved