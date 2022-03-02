WhatsApp and the trick to send messages to a number without having to add it | Android | iPhone | mobile app | Smartphones | Technology

One of the peculiarities of WhatsApp is that to send messages to someone you have to have their phone number in your contact list. However, for privacy or other reasons, it’s best not to add a person you don’t know very well. In this sense, you should know that there is a secret trick that works in iOS and Android, and that allows us to send messages to someone without having to add it to our agenda. How can you do it? Here we explain it to you.

It is a simple and free method of WhatsApp that you can apply in a matter of minutes to send a message to people who are not added to your contact list without having to save them in it first. Plus, you don’t need third-party apps.

Step by step to send messages to a contact without adding it

For this WhatsApp trick you will only have to use a web browser, either Google Chrome, Edge or Mozilla Firefox, and then follow these steps:

Go to the Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

Once you have updated the application, you must enter Google Chrome or any other browser that you have installed on your smartphone.

In the address bar you will have to write wa.me/, followed by the country code and the telephone number

If the person is from Peru, the prefix is ​​+51.

Finally, the address should be as in the example below: wa.me/+51999 999 999.

WhatsApp screen. Photo: LR capture

In this way, a page with the direct button to start chatting with that person will open on the screen. If you are on a PC, you will be prompted to use WhatsApp Web. If you are on mobile, the mobile application will automatically open.

