WhatsApp, Android and more… Get to know the profile of the Peruvian mobile user | Linen | WhatsApp | WSP | Xiaomi | Oppo | Huawei | SPORT-PLAY

More than 16 million people in Peru are cell phone or smartphone users and 3 out of 10 say they feel discomfort when leaving home without this device. The figure is enough proof to understand that mobile phones are a fundamental piece for Peruvians in almost all aspects, such as work, social and family.

The largest concentration of smartphone users is made up of Peruvians between 25 – 54 years old. The universe is divided in half between men and women equally, they are mostly dependent workers (49%) and independent (29%).

In the specific case of users who bought cell phones in Linio.com during 2021, they were mostly men (64%) versus women (31%), mainly between 30-39 years old (34.5%) and 18-29 years old (30%). In addition, these are mostly users residing in Lima (55%).

Evolution of the use of smartphones in Peru

In 2021, cell phone usage has vastly changed compared to just a few years ago. For example, in the –apparently distant– year 2013 the three main uses of smartphones were: making calls (82%), sending text messages (59%) and chatting on social networks (52%). To a lesser extent, some other relevant uses were taking photos (34%), accessing social networks (32%) and playing games (20%).

Today, the landscape of smartphone and smartphone use is very different. The first place is –undoubtedly– real-time communication via WhatsApp (99%), access to social networks (84%), searching for information in browsers (77%) and making calls (76%). Other important uses are also taking photos (71%), listening to streaming music (68%), video calls (69%) and making purchases (64%).

The best cell phone for each type of user

If you lead a very active life it is important that you have a cell phone with long battery life. For this reason, we highlight the Samsung Galaxy A52S and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Litewhich stand out for their battery autonomy, fast charging connectivity, which ensure long hours to carry out your activities.

Additionally, the OPPO Reno6 Lite It’s a great option as, with just a five-minute charge, you can enjoy 1 hour of YouTube video viewing and 5.7 hours of voice calls. In addition, the device has a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. This makes the phone fully charged at 72 minutes.

Lover of games on your cell phone? The new Little X4 PRO with 5G connectivity it has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. In addition to having a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor together with the Adreno 619 GPU, all accompanied by versions of up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable by up to an additional 1TB via micro SD.

On the other hand, the UMIDIGI A 11 PRO MAX users will be able to enjoy a large screen with vibrant colors, plus it will not stop or interrupt in the middle of the game. Finally, it has the best processor for gaming, Helio G80 and a cinematic quality ratio of 20.5: 9.

For photography fans

The camera system of iPhone 13 ProMax and iPhone 13 Pro it is the most powerful that exists on an iPhone. The main camera features a triple 12 MP camera with wider aperture lenses and larger, faster sensors to capture more light and sharpen photos and videos.

Next, the S22Ultrafrom the new series Galaxy S22It has Samsung’s most advanced camera and is one of the best on the market. It is a quad camera, with a 108 MP main lens with brighter sensors and faster operation than previous Samsung phones. You get very clear photos and videos with precision in the details.

Finally, the Huawei P50You will be able to achieve the perfect photograph to save the best moments, due to its monochrome and color temperature sensors that will achieve good detail and reach indoors/outdoors.

For those looking to save

If you are looking for a good mid-range or high-end cell phone, but you do not want to spend a lot, brands like Xiaomiand Umidigi, since both stand out for their relationship with quality and price. They have very high technical specifications at a price of less than S/ 900 soles and even allow the device to be customized to suit the user. Some examples of the best models are: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, Poco M4 Pro, Galaxy M12, and Realme 9I. They stand out mainly for their camera specifications, connectivity and autonomy.

Among the smartphones preferred by users, the Xiaomi, Apple and Samsung brands stand out – which occupy an accumulated share of 80% of the market – and Asian brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Umidigi, which offer a wide variety of smartphone models. cheap, plus great specs like 5G connectivity, fast charging, and high-resolution cameras.

