WhatsApp announces messages that disappear automatically: here’s how to activate the feature

A few hours ago the same Mark Zuckberg publicly announced a new feature from Whatsapp which will make happy users who don’t want to have too many messages saved on their devices. These are the messages that they disappear automatically (called ephemeral messages) after a period of time set by the user.

This is a useful feature in different cases also based on what the user will choose to set the limit among the various options available within the application. This novelty once again tries to meet people’s needs and to reduce the temptation to switch to competing solutions (such as Telegram). Another example is that of the functionality of stickers that can be created or customized presented at the end of November.

WhatsApp: how to activate messages that disappear automatically (ephemeral messages)

Mark Zuckerberg wrote in the post on Facebook for the presentation of the novelty “Today we are launching a new option for disappearing messages on WhatsApp so that we can make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. Not all messages have to stay forever”.

The user will then have control over how to activate the function or not within the application settings (you can also choose not to activate it at all). To activate the functionality to do automatically disappear WhatsApp messages you have to follow the steps below (for both iPhone and Android):

Enter Settings

Account

Privacy

Default message timer

Choose the option that interests us (24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, No)

The message inside the app reads “When this setting is on, all messages in new individual chats will no longer be visible after the selected time period has elapsed. This setting does not affect existing chats.”.

As you can read in the FAQ and as mentioned above, changes to this setting will only affect messages sent and received AFTER the change. In individual or group chats, even only a user can have activated the functionality to do automatically disappear WhatsApp messages (ephemeral messages). In groups, however, administrators can change the group settings so that only the administrators themselves can change this functionality.

It is also remembered that if a user does not open the application for the set time (24 hours, 7 days, 90 days) i ephemeral messages they will no longer be visible. However, the preview of the message may still be readable. It will also be necessary to be careful whether or not to mention ephemeral messages, because in that case, even after the period of time, the messages will be legible. Forwarding an ephemeral message in another chat will also make it “permanent” in the target chat. Ephemeral messages will also be included in the backup if they are still visible at the time of saving.

