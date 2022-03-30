WhatsApp announces new functions for voice messages, get to know them!

WhatsApp is constantly changing in order to meet the needs of the millions of users they have around the world.

One of the most useful WhatsApp tools, voice messages, It was available for the first time in 2013, that is, almost 10 years ago, and without a doubt, it is here to stay and, above all, to change the way we communicate.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp voice messages are one of the things in this app that are used the most on a daily basis, since it is more comfortable to press the microphone icon and start speaking than to write the text message; besides that you make yourself understood more easily.

According to app developers, on average About 7 billion voice messages are sent every day; all protected with end-to-end encryption so they stay safe and private.

But now, given its functionality, the people of WhatsApp have decided to improve some functions of voice messages that you will surely love and that we present to you below.

These will be the new features for WhatsApp voice messages

1) You will be able to listen to voice messages outside the chat, so you can continue to multitask or read and reply to other messages.

2) Now when you want to send a voice message, you can pause the recording and continue it whenever you want.

3) Also the sound of the voice messages will be represented in the form of waves, which will help you to continue recording it.

4) Likewise, you will be able to listen to the voice message before sending it and also continue playing it from where you paused it. If you pause a voicemail while listening to it, you can pick up where you left off when you return to chat.

5) You can play the voice messages sent or received at 1.5x or 2x speeds.

