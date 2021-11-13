Whatsapp, anyone spying on your chats? The trick to find out

Feeling safe on the web is increasingly difficult and often you feel “observed”: the trick to find out if someone spies on you on Whatsapp.

The web is a truly infinite place. We use it every day for our research, our entertainment, our purchases. A simple, quick way because anything is now a just a click away. On social media, in fact, we have built a second life, parallel to the real one and which it seems we can no longer do without. For the new generations, already born in the era of smartphones, it is the normality. In the eyes of adults, however, the transition to digital is much more felt and sometimes even opposed.

Let’s face it frankly: the internet has simplified everyone’s life. But do we really feel that safe online? We often hear about stolen accounts, hacked data, bank accounts drained due to online scams. It can happen, at times, even to think that one’s messages, everyday chats, are read by others.

Whatsapp: how to find out if someone spies on your chats

The feeling of feel spied on, on the net, it is very frequent. But what if you think someone is accessing our chats? In particular, if an outside person could read ours Whatsapp messages what would our reaction be? We would certainly feel violated in privacy. But there is a trick to find out.

If you are worried that someone is “watching” your chats it is possible that you are logged in to Whatsapp Web, the messaging app platform for the pc, on a public computer. Another explanation is that you have used a device that is not yours or yours and that you have not disconnected it. To verify this information, just follow the instructions below.

Log in to the app.

Click on the three dots on the top right.

Select the item “Connected devices”

At that point you will know for sure if any device, not in your possession, has the possibility to enter your chats. From the panel that opens to you you can safely disconnect it.