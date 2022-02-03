WhatsApp, are you tired of chatting with everyone? How to set up automatic replies

A new trick on WhatsApp allows you to automatically reply to messages. So let’s see how it will be possible to exploit it.

Check a new trick on WhatsApp that allows you to automatically reply to messages that arrive. Doing so is very simple, with all users who will then be able to take advantage of the innovative trick.

There are many tricks on Whatsapp both those to be discovered within the application, and those discovered by users and applicable with third party applications. The developers of the colossus HalfHowever, they still have to devise a robot that is ready to respond automatically, which could be especially useful when we are busy at work, or when we do not have the possibility to control the our smartphone. At the moment, however, there is a third-party application that can satisfy the most busy users.

In fact, the application is called “Autoresponder”And allows us to set one auto reply, which can be sent multiple times and for how long the user will take. In fact, there are several answers that can be set, such as “Ok“,”I arrive“,”We see them” or also “I’m on my way right now, let’s talk later“. In addition, this application also has a timer, which allows us to set the time in which to run it.

WhatsApp, delete backups: what’s happening

There are over two billion active users on Whatsapp. Those who own the application, in fact, will know very well that their own backup they are not counted in the storage quota of Google Drive. All thanks to an agreement signed a few years ago between the colossus of Mountain View and the popular cross-platform instant messaging service. This is an advantage reserved only for Android users, as Apple does not have an unlimited backup plan.

According to some rumors, now the developers are studying a function to manage the chats during the backup on Google Drive. In practice, you can exclude certain messages from the application backup. By doing so they will be excluded certain types of messages from the backup, saving space on the drive. This indiscretion suggests that the giant wants to stop offering the possibility to archive backups for free Whatsapp. In addition, some confirmations would come from WABetaInfowith users now only waiting for the official announcement.