WhatsApp, bad blow for all users: they will soon be eliminated

New bad blow for WhatsApp users. In fact, the developers are ready to eliminate a function: all the news.

There are over two billion active users on Whatsapp. Those who own the application, in fact, will know very well that their own backup they are not counted towards the storage quota of Google Drive. All thanks to an agreement signed a few years ago between the colossus of Mountain View and the popular cross-platform instant messaging service. This is an advantage reserved only for Android users, as Apple does not have an unlimited backup plan.

According to some rumors, now the developers are studying a function to manage the chats during the backup on Google Drive. In practice, you will be able to exclude certain messages from the application backup. By doing so they will be excluded certain types of messages from the backup, saving space on the drive. This indiscretion suggests that the giant wants to stop offering the possibility to archive backups for free Whatsapp. In addition, some confirmations would come from WABetaInfowith users now only waiting for the official announcement.

WhatsApp, updated the PC version: all the news coming soon

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.