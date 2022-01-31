WhatsApp, bad news for Google Drive backups but good for iPad app

During the weekend, bad news emerged and one that at least bodes well for WhatsApp: the first is that there are more and more signs that indicate that chat backups on Google Drive for Android will cease to be unlimited, but they will be counted in the calculation of the shares of your subscription. The second is that the head of the platform has made some encouraging statements about the arrival of a native app for the iPad.

The issue of space occupied on Google Drive has been in the air for some time now. In fact it would be a return to basics: unlimited backups were introduced in 2018. They are the result of specific agreements between Google and WhatsApp itself, which are evidently running out. Colleagues from WABetaInfo have discovered a number of strings that concretely support this theory. It is rumored that Google will actually adopt a “hybrid” approach: perhaps they will be free up to a certain size, or perhaps only certain media (perhaps the heaviest, such as videos) will be counted. Strings do not help us to clarify this.