WhatsApp, because so many are leaving it for Telegram: “Very serious”

According to many, WhatsApp is losing hits, especially against a direct competitor deemed more tolerant which Telegram is precisely.

WhatsApp, for some time, it has to watch its back from a whole host of rivals who are carving out a certain slice of users in the context of instant messaging. The application that is a fundamental part of the Meta galaxy founded by Marck Zuckerberg, together with Facebook and Instagram, remains the industry leader globally.

But the various Telegram and singing company are pressing WhatsApp, taking advantage of some shortcomings or features deemed not entirely functional by the latter. For example, more than one complains of sudden crashes, with a total block of the functioning of WhatsApp lasting for hours even all over the world. Which has never happened to Telegram, just to make a direct comparison.

And it is not uncommon to see a migration from one side to the other. Telegram is liked because it is simple, safe and immediate. Furthermore, the link that binds WhatsApp to Facebook is not frowned upon.

WhatsApp, because Telegram is ousting it

This is in relation to what is the mutual confidential sharing policy. Our sensitive data accepted on WA are transmitted directly to Facebook, for the purpose of receiving targeted advertising proposals. But many turn up their noses after knowing this.

And for those who have denied their consent to make such data available, it has been impossible, since the middle of last May, to make use of WA. To the hard line on the part of the latter, several users have responded equally clearly by immediately switching to Telegram, and to date this change does not seem to have brought any backlash, in the face of many advantages.

From this point of view, the crisis of users and new subscribers by the live content exchange application headed by Zuckerberg should be buffered with the implementation of a more conciliatory policy for its users.